How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct Mini

Overnight, Nintendo confirmed that it will be hosting a new Nintendo Direct Mini today. We’ve seen a few Direct Minis in the past, and while the topic is still upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, they’re generally a bit shorter than regular Directs. In any case, here’s how you can catch today’s Nintendo Direct Mini if you’re interested in checking it out.

The Direct Mini is slated to go live today at 7AM PDT/10AM EDT, so around 30 minutes from the time of this writing. The easiest way to watch will be through Nintendo’s YouTube channel, but at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a livestream scheduled (which means we can’t embed the video here). Nintendo will likely also be hosting the show over on its Twitch channel.

So, what should we expect from today’s Nintendo Direct Mini? Nintendo hasn’t told us much, but it has said this will be the first “Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.” The livestream will show off games from Nintendo’s “development and publishing partners,” which means that we’ll be seeing third-party games.

Unfortunately, those of you who were holding out hope for some kind of big Mario reveal are going to have to keep waiting. Earlier this year, rumors started claiming that we’d see a number of classic Mario remasters for the Nintendo Switch in celebration of the franchise’s 35th anniversary. Games rumored for the remaster treatment included Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, which definitely got people excited.

It’s worth pointing out that those rumors claimed that we’d see a new Paper Mario game this year as well, which turned out to be true. While that might mean there’s still hope for those remasters, we probably aren’t going to see them today. Regardless of what’s revealed, we’ll have all the big news for you right here at SlashGear, so stay tuned for more.