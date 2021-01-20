How to watch the 2021 Biden Inauguration Day event live

Tomorrow, Wednesday the 20th of January, is Inauguration Day in the US, marking the start of Joe Biden’s term as the 46th US president. The inauguration will happen in an event at the US Capitol in Washington DC — and though you can’t attend yourself, you can still watch it live using a variety of platforms.

The Inauguration Day events will kick off with ceremonies at 11:15 AM EST, followed by the Oath of Office scheduled to happen at 12 PM EST. That will be followed by several other events, though a couple have been canceled in light of the pandemic, including the Inaugural Ball and the luncheon.

You can catch the event through your favorite news network if you prefer — these can be streamed on a variety of live OTT services that carry your preferred news source, including platforms like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and potentially even some free ones like Pluto TV. Of course, you can also tune in using cable or satellite pay-TV services.

The easiest way to watch the events, however, will be the official Inauguration Day live stream scheduled to be broadcast on YouTube (embedded above). The video is already up with a placeholder; it is scheduled to start at 10 AM EST on January 20. The Biden Inaugural Committee is sharing the broadcast on its channel.

Assuming you plan to watch the broadcast on YouTube, you can visit the video page and click the ‘Set Reminder’ option (after you’ve signed into your account). YouTube will send your devices a push alert when the broadcast is about to start, ensuring you don’t forget to tune in.