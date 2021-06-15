How to watch Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct today

It’s the final day of E3 2021, and things are wrapping up with a bang. Nintendo is hosting its usual E3 Direct today, and it promises to be a pretty big show. As always, the company will also be hosting deep dives and gameplay demos of the games announced during that Direct in a three-hour-long Treehouse: Live presentation. So if you’re a Switch owner, you’ll definitely want to catch at least the Nintendo Direct today.

You can do just that by checking out the Nintendo Twitch or YouTube channels, where Nintendo will be streaming both events. The Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT, so just under an hour from the time of this writing. We’ve embedded the YouTube live stream below, so you don’t even need to go anywhere to catch this particular show.

As for what Nintendo will have on tap, that’s really anyone’s guess at the moment. However, we know of a few upcoming Switch games that we’re likely to see during the Direct, with Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD all likely to make an appearance. Beyond those, Nintendo’s slate of upcoming first-party games is a little sparse, so we expect the company to fill some of those gaps today.

Nintendo says that the Direct will last for around 40 minutes and will focus “exclusively on Nintendo Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021.” That, importantly, means that we probably aren’t going to hear anything about the long-rumored Switch Pro (if such a device even exists). Of course, it’s possible that Nintendo does indeed intend to reveal the Switch Pro and is only saying that to throw us off the scent, but it’s probably best not to get your hopes up.

So there are certainly a lot of unknowns heading into today’s Direct. We’ll be covering the show as it happens here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back with us later in the day for all of the big announcements.