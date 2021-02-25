Hot Wheels Unleashed drops die-cast cars and orange tracks on consoles and PC this year

Today Mattel and Milestone announced a new Hot Wheels game dubbed Hot Wheels Unleashed. As the name suggests, this arcade racer will give players the reins to a number of the die-cast cars Mattel has released through the years, even giving them the chance to build their own courses using Hot Wheels’ bendy orange tracks that seemed to be everywhere in the ’90s.

There have been a number of Hot Wheels games released throughout the years, and they’ve been fairly hit and miss. Most recently, we’ve seen Hot Wheels cars show up as themed DLC for a number of racing games like Rocket League and Forza Horizon 3, but before that, it seemed that the brand was mostly relegated to the world of mobile game for a few years.

That all changes with the release of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which is a cross-generation game launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 30th. According to Mattel and Milestone’s announcement today, players will race Hot Wheels die-cast cars through tracks that have been built in various “everyday-life locations” like garages and living rooms – it seems, though, that a full list of in-game locations will be revealed at a later date.

It sounds like players will be able to unlock new cars as they play, but the method in which they’ll unlock those cars hasn’t been revealed yet. The game will feature single-player and multiplayer modes (which is playable both online and split-screen), along with a track editor that will allow players to make their own tracks and share them online with the Unleashed community.

All in all, it sounds like a game that might be worth checking out if you’re a fan of either Hot Wheels or arcade racers. Hot Wheels Unleashed is up for pre-order beginning today, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for more details on as we move through the year.