Hot dog and hamburger buns recalled: Check the list before your next cookout

As summer nears its end in the US, many people are heading outdoors to get some last-minute grilling in — and if you’re one of them, be sure to check out this new recall alert from the FDA involving hamburger and hot dog buns. According to the advisory, these buns may be contaminated with two risky pathogens: Listeria and Salmonella.

The recall comes from Hostess Brands, which says that it was alerted to the potential health risk by Best Harvest Bakeries, the company’s co-manufacturer. Best Harvest learned about the issue through its “environmental monitoring program,” according to Hostess, which says the recall impacts its Hostess-brand Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

The impacted buns were sent to retailers, convenience stores, and distributors across the US, according to the recall. Dozens of batches of the products are covered by the recall with Best By dates starting on August 13 and spanning all the way through October 4.

Hostess says that because Best Harvest Bakeries only makes certain products for the company, none of its other products — including bread products — are impacted by the issue. Likewise, the company says that at the time of publishing the recall, it hadn’t received any reports of illnesses among consumers who had consumed the products.

If you’ve recently purchased these particular hot dog or hamburger buns from Hostess, head over to the FDA’s website to see the UPCs, batch numbers, and best-by dates covered by the recall. These numbers can be found on the packaging. Hostess says anyone who has these buns should either return them for a refund or throw them away.