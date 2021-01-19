Honda will design the next-generation HR-V specifically for the US

Overseas, Honda has a vehicle called the Vezel that is sold in the US as the HR-V. Recently, some images showed up of a German Vezel test mule with a sportier design than the vehicle currently offered in the States. For Europe, the next-generation Vezel will feature a fastback-like roofline.

However, Honda has now confirmed that version of the crossover won’t be sold in America. Instead, Honda intends to develop a successor to the current HR-V (pictured) that will only be offered in the United States. Honda says it will be designed to meet the needs of American customers and will differ from the Vezel/HR-V that will be sold in other regions.

Honda confirmed nothing about the design of the replacement version of the crossover for the United States. Speculation suggests that while the version sold outside of the US will be sportier, the American version will have a more rugged design. Speculation suggests the new HR-V might grow a bit from the current generation coming in at about 170-inches long.

The redesigned European version of the vehicle will have a tall, upright front end and a steeply-raked roofline. In Europe, crossovers with a coupe-like body style are more popular than they are in the US. The European version of the vehicle also uses a hybrid powertrain featuring a gas-powered engine and a pair of electric motors.

Europeans won’t need to wait long to see what the new version of the Vezel will look like. Honda intends to introduce the European-spec vehicle on February 18. The crossover will go on sale shortly after that date. As for the redesigned version for the United States, Honda has given no firm timeline. Speculation suggests the vehicle will debut before the end of 2021.