Hitman developer’s next game is a James Bond origin story

Earlier this week, Hitman developer IO Interactive started teasing the incoming announcement of its next game. Today was the big day, with IO revealing that it will be taking up the reins on the James Bond franchise. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen James Bond in a video game – the last time was 2012 in Activision’s 007 Legends – but IO Interactive seems particularly well-suited to make a game about everyone’s favorite 00-agent.

After all, IO Interactive has been responsible for the 20-year run of the Hitman franchise thus far, and both Bond and Agent 47 should have some similarities when it comes to how they play in video games. Of course, in a James Bond game, we’re expecting a lot more action that what we’d typically see in a Hitman title.

Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. pic.twitter.com/BRdKtARDSH — James Bond (@007) November 19, 2020

In any case, we don’t have a lot of details about this new James Bond game yet, just a teaser and a working title. For that matter, the teaser gives nothing away, as it only shows the traditional James Bond gun barrel opening. More substantial details, it seems, will have to wait for a later date.

The game is known as Project 007 for now, though that’s a working title that will almost certainly change by the time the game is out. On Twitter, we’re told that this is a James Bond origin story that is “wholly original,” giving players a chance to earn 00 status for the very first time.

While that sounds cool, this game is almost certainly in the early stages of development, so it could be quite some time before we hear more about it. James Bond has had a lot of video games hits but just as many misses throughout the years, so here’s hoping IO Interactive can deliver a solid Bond game with Project 007.