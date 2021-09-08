Hideo Kojima’s final trailer for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is a must-see

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is arriving later this month for PS5. Ahead of that release, Kojima Productions today published the final trailer for the Director’s Cut, and it’s a lengthy one. Clocking in at just under five minutes long, this trailer is notable for more than just its length, as Hideo Kojima himself edited it.

Not only that, but on Twitter, Kojima says that the trailer was “recorded and self-edited from a PS5 output in wide mode,” which means that we’re seeing the real deal here. What’s included in the trailer should be representative of how the game looks on PS5, so if you’re planning on picking up the Director’s Cut later this month, you should probably give this trailer a watch.

Here's the final trailer for DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT! (9.24 release)

It was recorded and self-edited from a PS5 output in wide mode.

Please watch it in a sound environment!

Enjoy it! If you want to see it in 4K, please visit KJP Youtube channel.https://t.co/wRxnH4mx69 pic.twitter.com/6Y0F06GsON — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 8, 2021

While you can watch the trailer in the tweet we’ve embedded above, those who are using a 4K display will probably want to watch the YouTube embed below instead. In either case, it’s probably a good idea to watch the trailer with a pair of headphones if you can, as it’s set to Woodkid’s song “Goliath.”

For those who have played Death Stranding before, the trailer doesn’t offer a whole lot that hasn’t already been seen. Still, as we previously stated, it’s a good way to get a feel for how the game looks on PlayStation 5, and if nothing else, it’s a look into what Kojima thinks goes into making a good trailer.

Death Stranding was a bit divisive when it launched on PlayStation 4 last year, so it’ll be interesting to see what the consensus on the PS5 version is. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is due out on PlayStation 5 on September 24th.