Here’s when we’ll learn more about Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 and Stories 2

Monster Hunter fans are about to get another showcase with new details on both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin. Capcom has revealed that the next Monster Hunter showcase will be taking place next week. As with the last one, we can expect information on the next major update for Monster Hunter Rise, while what will be revealed about Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a little more up in the air.

On Twitter today, Capcom revealed that the next Monster Hunter Digital Event will be taking place on May 26th, 2021 at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT/3 PM BST. The digital event will go over Monster Hunter Rise‘s version 3.0 update, which is expected to introduce new monsters to hunt along with some new features.

Monster Hunter Digital Event – May 2021 is fast approaching! Tune in for details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2. 📺 https://t.co/k19Itm92NS pic.twitter.com/lWKYxXklj0 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2021

That’s a fairly vague set of expectations, but Capcom hasn’t revealed anything about the 3.0 update yet, so we don’t have very much to go on. It is worth noting that in a subsequent tweet, Capcom notes that the version 3.0 patch will be about 1.4GB in size – a fair bit more than the 900MB the version 2.0 patch weighed in at. That could mean that we’re getting more content in this update than we did in last month’s update, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Capcom reveals on the 26th.

As for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Capcom reveal some new story details, characters, and gameplay mechanics during the show. At any rate, that’s what we got during April’s digital event, and with Capcom looking to build hype for Monster Hunter Stories 2 before its release in July on both Nintendo Switch and PC, reveals like those are a good way to do that.

If you’re interesting in catching the Monster Hunter digital event live, you’ll be able to watch on both the Monster Hunter Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ll see what Capcom has to reveal soon enough, so stay tuned for more.