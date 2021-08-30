Here’s when we’ll learn more about EA’s Dead Space remake

Back at EA Play Live in July, the long-rumored Dead Space remake was finally revealed. Unfortunately, we Dead Space fans who have been looking forward to this reveal for a long time didn’t get a whole lot to go along with EA’s confirmation – simply a brief teaser trailer that didn’t reveal much of anything about the remake. Now we finally know when we’ll learn more about the Dead Space remake, as EA Motive has announced a new developer livestream for the game.

Even better is the news that this livestream is right around the corner. In a tweet published a short time ago, EA Motive revealed that the developer livestream will be happening tomorrow at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. You’ll be able to catch the show over on Motive’s Twitch channel, which appears to be the sole streaming destination for tomorrow.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace. Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021

As for what we’re going to see, that is anyone’s guess at this point. Today’s tweet says that we’ll get a “very early look at the development” of Dead Space, but that could mean anything. It could be interviews with the developers or a cinematic reveal for the game. It could be a true gameplay reveal too, or some mix of all three.

The fact that Motive stresses this will be a “very early look” suggests we probably aren’t going to see much in the way of gameplay, but a Dead Space fan can dream. Whatever it is, it’ll likely be worth checking out for any Dead Space fans who are out there, because the series has sat dormant for nearly a decade at this point.

We will, of course, have coverage of any big reveals here at SlashGear, so check back with us tomorrow for more. Dead Space is slated to launch sometime in 2022 for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.