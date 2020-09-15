Here’s when The Great British Baking Show comes back to Netflix US

Netflix has announced when US subscribers will be able to catch the latest episodes from the next season of The Great British Baking Show, which will first be made available to viewers in the United Kingdom. The series debuted on the BBC back in 2010, quickly growing in popularity and earning itself a place on international TVs. Netflix began streaming the series with its third season for viewers in the US.

The Great British Baking Show, which is titled slightly differently in the UK as The Great British Bake Off, is a reality series that involves amateur bakers competing through a series of baking rounds to impress judges overseeing the efforts. Each round results in an elimination until the finals and the eventual winner.

The tent is back open for business! On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US — new episodes will be available every Friday (three days after they premiere in The UK) pic.twitter.com/CQdzQbTiJ6 — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2020

The series has won awards, spurred renewed interest in baking throughout the UK, and has proven to be a hit in both the US and Canada. Multiple spinoff shows have been produced as a result of the popularity, including one about pottery and another about sewing.

In a tweet today, Netflix revealed that it will be offering the latest episodes of The Great British Baking Show to US viewers three days after they air in the United Kingdom. This means Netflix US subscribers will be able to watch the new episodes every Friday, with releases dropping weekly similar to how they premiere on traditional television.

This differs from how most shows are released on Netflix but is necessary for content that is first premiering on a weekly basis on traditional television networks. It’s unclear whether the show will also be available to stream in other markets on September 25, the date it rolls out to US subscribers.