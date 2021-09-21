Here’s when Diablo 2 Resurrected unlocks around the world

We’re quickly closing in on the release date for Diablo 2 Resurrected. The remake of what is quite possibly the most famous action RPG in gaming history is launching later this week, and now Blizzard has told us when we can expect the game to unlock around the world. If you’re looking to dive in right when the Diablo 2 Resurrected unlocks, then we’ve got the time you need to make a note of right here.

As with the alphas and the betas that were held in the lead-up to launch, Blizzard has confirmed that it will be launching Diablo 2 Resurrected at the same time globally. Here in the US, Diablo 2 Resurrected will go live at 8 AM PDT/11 AM EDT on September 23rd. You can check the image below to see what time the game will launch in your respective region of the world.

Of course, you’ll need to make sure the game is installed before you actually dive in, with Blizzard saying that Diablo 2 Resurrected is already available for download on its launch platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. On PC, you’ll need to create a Battle.net account, while on the other platforms, linking to a Battle.net account is optional.

If you have existing save files in the original Diablo 2 on PC, you can even transfer those over to Diablo 2 Resurrected. In order to do that, you’ll need to copy them from the original Diablo 2 installation location to the folder for Diablo 2 Resurrected. Diablo 2 saves transferred this way will be playable in Diablo 2 Resurrected as offline characters; in order to take advantage of the multiplayer functionality in Diablo 2 Resurrected, you’ll need to create a new online character.

Diablo 2 Resurrected showed a lot of promise in its technical alphas and betas, but the big question is whether or not the finished product will deliver. We’ll be reviewing the game here at SlashGear, so be sure to keep an eye out for our review of Diablo 2 Resurrected to land likely sometime next week.