Here’s what’s next for Among Us

Despite launching in 2018, Among Us wound up being one of the biggest games of last year after it got some attention from big streamers on Twitch. With gamers all over the world stuck in quarantine, the game became a big hit, and now fans and developer Innersloth are looking to the future of the game. In a new blog post, Innersloth gave us an update about what’s happening at the studio and what we can expect in 2021.

While there wasn’t a ton of new information in that blog post, the company did reiterate that the new Airship map, which was fully revealed at The Game Awards in December, will be out at some point in early 2021 as part of a free update for the game. We were also reminded that Among Us will land on Xbox consoles at some point this year as well.

So, why are updates for a relatively simple game like Among Us taking so long? Innersloth dove into that topic as well, saying that Among Us catapulting to wide popularity in 2020 caught the studio completely off guard. “Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us,” Innersloth wrote. “Not to dive into too much organizational stuff, but not only did we need to switch back to working on Among Us after thinking it was done, but we also needed to set ourselves up more sustainably to work on the game. We had to spend 2 months just restructuring, figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help us manage on board.”

Innersloth says that all of this “behind the scenes work” it’s been doing will help the company develop Among Us faster. While Innersloth does seem to suggest that it’s looking at hiring more people to help with development, the company is also well aware that building out its team too fast can lead to disaster. With that in mind, the company says that it’s “taking it slow and steady to make sure we can keep sending good things your way,” before noting that it has “things in the works.”

Aside from the Airship map, we can also expect the company to deliver a 2021 roadmap at some point in the near future. Innersloth says that the roadmap won’t have any dates until the company knows it can hit those dates, but it’ll still serve as “a place to find out what to look forward to first.” We’ll also see Innersloth launch an account system for Among Us as soon as possible, and while it’ll be focused on moderation first, we’ll also get more features like friends lists and saved stats in the future.

So, there you have it: Innersloth plans to keep building out Among Us in 2021, and in the near future we can expect that Airship map, a basic account system, and a roadmap for 2021. We’ll let you know when more information is shared, so stay tuned for that.