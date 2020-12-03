Here’s how Xbox Series X and PS5 upgrades work in FIFA 21

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of FIFA 21 launch tomorrow, and like many publishers, Electronic Arts is offering free upgrades to those new versions to those who already own the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Today, Electronic Arts detailed the process of upgrading to the next-gen versions of FIFA 21, complete with instructions for those who own game digitally and physically.

Yes, even if you own the game on disc, you’ll still be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 through a feature EA calls “Dual Entitlement.” Of course, you’ll be limited to upgrading within the same console family, so for instance, those who own the PlayStation 4 version can only upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version.

In any case, digital upgrades seem to be the easiest route by far, as the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 come bundled with digital current-gen copies of the game. That means all you need to do is head to the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store when the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions go live tomorrow to download your copy.

If you own a physical copy of FIFA 21, then you’ll still be able to download your next-gen copy of the game from the appropriate digital storefront, though you’ll need to have your original FIFA 21 disc in your console to play it. That, as you might imagine, will be an issue if you plan to upgrade to a discless next-gen console – either the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition or the Xbox Series S – but in that case, you can head over to EA’s support site to verify your purchase and get going with your next-gen copy.

Some of the progress you’ve made in the current-gen version of FIFA 21 will transfer over to the next-gen version, but some won’t. In an FAQ published today, EA says that all FIFA 21 Ultimate Team content and progress and VOLTA FOOTBALL progress will transfer over, but Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Pro Clubs, and Career Mode progress won’t. Just as well, you’re free to switch between current and next-gen consoles even after upgrading your copy of FIFA 21, so it might be worth holding onto that PS4 or Xbox One even after purchasing its successor.

One important thing to remember is that this free upgrade to the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 will only be available until the release of FIFA 22 next year, so if you don’t get a PS5 or Xbox Series X until after that game ships, you won’t be able to upgrade anymore. Be sure to hit up the FAQ for more details about jumping between generations in FIFA 21, and look out for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game to drop tomorrow.