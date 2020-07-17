Here’s how to watch Geoff Keighley’s PS5 DualSense reveal today

New gaming hardware is on the horizon, and normally, summer gaming conferences like E3 and Gamescom would be how consumers and press alike get some hands-on time with that hardware. The coronavirus pandemic brought those plans to a screeching halt, so now we have to settle for reveals that are a more remote in nature.

Longtime gaming journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley is stepping in to give some sense of normalcy, launching what he calls the Summer Game Fest earlier this year. Meant as something of a stand-in for all of these cancelled expos, the Summer Game Fest is a multi-month, all-digital festival where companies can serve up their big reveals and even publish the game demos that would have presumably been playable on the floor at these shows.

Later today, Geoff Keighley will be going live with a rather big hands-on for the Summer Game Fest, as he’ll be sharing his first impressions of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Thus far, Sony has only talked about the capabilities of this controller, but no one has really had the chance to try it out and report back.

That all changes today with Keighley’s hands-on. Not only will Keighley be discussing how the controller feels, but he’ll also be interviewing PlayStation head of worldwide marketing Eric Lempel. While Keighley’s hands-on might not be the ideal way to get a feel for the DualSense, it’s probably as good as we’re going to get until this pandemic is under control.

There are multiple ways to watch Keighley’s livestream today. The easiest is by clicking play on the YouTube livestream you see embedded above, but you can also catch the show over on Twitch or Keighley’s Twitter account. This first impressions video is slated to go live at 9AM PDT/12PM EDT, so be sure to tune in if you’re wondering how the DualSense performs.