Hennessey turns the RAM TRX pickup into an SUV called the Mammoth 1000

One of the coolest and most powerful pickups ever revealed by a major auto manufacturer is the RAM TRX. That truck boasts the supercharged Hellcat V-8 found under the hood as some of Dodge’s most potent sports cars. The team over at Hennessey has laid hands on the RAM TRX pickup and turned it into a massive SUV for those who want to haul more people.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is a bespoke creation that starts at $375,000 and can seat seven adults in comfort. The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine produces 1012 horsepower and 969 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds despite its massive size.

The Mammoth 1000 will be a very limited edition with only 20 units being produced. The SUV is based on the RAM TRX pickup and uses bespoke bodywork that extends the roofline to meet a new C-pillar sitting above the rear taillights. The conversion features a large rear window and adds a rear screen and excellent luggage space behind the third-row of seats.

The vehicle is only offered as a complete turnkey package and includes a three-year 36,000-mile warranty. While there was extensive work performed to the body of the Mammoth 1000, the team at Hennessey also upgraded the engine to reach its massive power output. Engine upgrades included an upgraded supercharger system and HPE engine calibration.

Those tweaks increased horsepower by 310 compared to the stock RAM TRX and torque by 319 pound-foot. The SUV has the Mammoth Off Road package standard, including a 2.5-inch lift, custom front bumper with LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and a front suspension leveling kit. Each of the 20 available units will come with a serial number plaque designating its build number. Orders can be placed directly through authorized FCA/RAM dealers or directly from Hennessey.