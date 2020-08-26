Hello Games’ next title The Last Campfire gets a surprise release tomorrow

Hello Games has spent the last four years building out No Man’s Sky, but it looks like the company’s next game, The Last Campfire, is ready for prime time. First revealed back in 2018, Hello Games pitched The Last Campfire as a small side project that was created as the larger Hello Games team continued post-launch work on No Man’s Sky. We’ll soon get the chance to see what The Last Campfire entails, as it’s launching tomorrow.

This is something of a surprise, because up until today, Hello Games simply said that The Last Campfire would be launching at some point in Summer 2020. It’s launching on most modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Apple Arcade. Sorry Android users, but it looks like you’re going to have to sit this one out for now.

In a post to the PlayStation Blog today, Hello Games founder Sean Murray gives us an idea of what we can expect from The Last Campfire. “It’s a game about loss, hope and empathy,” Murray wrote. “You play as Ember, a lost soul in a charming but dark world. On your path you find others like you, some of whom have lost their way and turned forlorn. It’s up to you as a player to choose who to help.”

It sounds like The Last Campfire is a puzzle game with some Metroidvania elements, as Murray says that players will learn new skills as they explore the world, and that these skills will allow them to “take on more difficult challenges.” Players will be able to use a special flute to manipulate the world and a boat to return to previous areas after they learn new abilities.

The Last Campfire looks rather charming, so it could be worth a look when it releases tomorrow. PC players will want to keep in mind that the game is an Epic Store exclusive, but we’re not sure if it’ll be a timed exclusive or a permanent one. Look for The Last Campfire to land on all of the platforms you see listed above tomorrow, August 27th.