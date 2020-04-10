HBO Max will launch without Friends reunion because of coronavirus

One of the anticipated originals that was scheduled to launch with the upcoming HBO Max streaming service was the Friends Reunion Special. The special will reunite the cast from hit ’90s sitcom Friends and was to be a strong lure for the streaming service, which will offer a number of originals. Unfortunately, and as with many other shows, the reunion episode has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

HBO Max, the on-demand streaming service from WarnerMedia, will launch next month with a large number of existing and new content. The anticipated Friends Reunion Special was supposed to be one of those originals available at launch, but WarnerMedia has confirmed a big change in plans.

Production on the reunion has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also stalled work on a huge number of other TV shows and movies. The company’s existing contingency plan for the reunion’s production has also been impacted by the pandemic, according to Deadline, meaning WarnerMedia is forced to delay the premiere.

HBO Max will be home for the entire Friends series when it launches in May, so you’ll have the opportunity to refresh yourself on the series before the reunion arrives. The special will feature all six original ‘friends’ from the sitcom — they’ll be working together in California once the lockdown ends.

Friends creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright, and David Crane are all on board to serve as executive producers on the reunion alongside the cast. The special will be a one-time thing — fans shouldn’t expect a revival of the show, which remains highly popular with nightly reruns on major cable networks.