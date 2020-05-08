HBO Max taps Crunchyroll to offer top anime shows at launch

WarnerMedia has announced that it will offer a number of Crunchyroll anime shows when its HBO Max streaming service launches later this month. Fans can expect a total of 17 anime titles starting on May 27, according to WarnerMedia, including well-known shows, director’s cuts, and more. On top of this, HBO Max subscribers will also get access to part of Crunchyroll’s catalog.

Crunchyroll is the streaming destination for a huge catalog of anime shows, including a number of originals recently announced by the company. WarnerMedia will be offering a number of these shows — with both subtitles and dubs — to its users in the US. Titles include Fullmetal Alchemist: brotherhood, Keep Your Hands off Eizouken, and more.

HBO Max subscribers will also get access to the Crunchyroll Original show In/Spectre as part of their plan, plus Crunchyroll will provide access to ‘a collection’ of shows from its large library of content, among them being titles like Kill la Kill, ERASED, Bungo Stray Dogs, Wonderful World!, Rurouni Kenshin, and more.

Every quarter under this deal, WarnerMedia says that Crunchyroll will curate other ‘top’ anime shows for HBO Max subscribers, something that will keep the content fresh. The selection will be designed to appeal to both existing and new anime fans — anticipated titles in the first year of this deal include Death Note and Hunter x Hunter.

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said: