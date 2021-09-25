HBO Max is getting a big three-part DC Comics documentary series

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service will soon be home to a big three-part documentary series detailing the history and cultural impacts of DC Comics, as well as the comic book company’s origins and how it has changed over the past several decades. The new docu-series will come from Leslie Iwerks, the director behind the 2007 documentary The Pixar Story.

The upcoming documentary series will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon; Greg Berlanti will join Leslie Iwerks to create the three-part project. DC Comics fans will get an extensive look into how the comic book company and its iconic characters came about, as well as how it grew into the powerhouse it is today.

The company has more than 80 years of history to cover, and though it doesn’t have the overwhelming success seen by Marvel over the past several years, DC has its own extensive theatrical and television history, as well as more recent projects like scripted podcasts.

HBO Max, a WarnerMedia company, is the new destination for watching most of this DC media, including the titles that were previously available through the DC Universe platform — which is now reserved for digital comic books via a monthly subscription. DC shows on HBO Max include Doom Patrol, Batwoman, Young Justice, Watchmen, and more.

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee said about the upcoming docu-series: