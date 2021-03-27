HBO and George R.R. Martin pen major five-year deal

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has signed a major five-year deal with HBO and HBO Max, one that will result in new content for the premium media company. Martin has been working with HBO since 2013 and is a co-creator for House of the Dragon, a prequel series to crash-and-burn hit Game of Thrones.

Though its final season wasn’t viewed favorably by fans (to put it mildly), Game of Thrones was a massive hit for HBO. It’s no surprise that talks about spin-offs shows and prequel series started around the same time as the show’s final season, and HBO is proceeding with them.

In addition to House of the Dragon, Martin is serving as executive producer for other planned Game of Thrones prequels destined for HBO and its streaming service HBO Max. According to Deadline, the new HBO deal may have been in ‘the mid-eight figures.’

Beyond the several projects based on the Games of Thrones universe planned for HBO and its streaming service, there have also been rumors about a possible animated show for HBO Max. The publication reports on behalf of an unnamed source that HBO plans to go ‘deep into Game of Thrones realm with George.’

It’s unclear when HBO plans to premiere its new Game of Thrones content, of which there will be Flea Bottom, 9 Voyages, and 10,000 Ships. Meanwhile, Martin still has not completed the anticipated sixth fantasy novel in A Song of Ice and Fire, one titled The Winds of Winter. At this point in time, it is possible the novel will be released next year, but many fans have given up hope.