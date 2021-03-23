Hasbro’s Galactic Snackin’ Grogu toy can be fed with a spoon

Habro has introduced a fun new toy for young Mandalorian fans: the snack-eating Galactic Snackin’ Grogu. This ‘baby Yoda’ toy is as adorable as it is hungry, and it’ll be available to purchase starting in October. Among other things, kids can ‘feed’ Grogu using a little plastic spoon.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Disney’s The Mandalorian series, Grogu — most commonly referred to as baby Yoda — has quite an appetite and is frequently munching on something. It’s no surprise, then, that Hasbro went with that theme for its latest Star Wars universe toy.

The Galactic Snackin’ Grogu will arrive to purchase in time for the holidays. The toy will include some items for him to nibble on, including a soup bowl featuring some type of squid creature, a blue cookie, and a spoon so that kids can manually feed him.

The toy is designed to react to each of the included food items and to respond with what he prefers to eat. Grogu is also designed to react to the presence of his favorite toy, and the team teases that he appears to ‘use the Force when playing with it’ — though it’s a bit unclear what that means.

This new offering is a follow-up to The Child Animatronic Edition, one based on the events we see in the show’s second season. ‘Most major retailers’ are now taking preorders for the Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart; it is priced at $79.99 USD.