Harley Davidson Serial 1 ebike revealed with a gorgeous retro design

Harley Davidson has announced a new electric bicycle under its ebike company Serial 1, offering consumers a stylish and powered way to get around the city without the cost, noise, and bulk of its motorcycles. The new electric bicycle, the Serial 1 eBicycle, comes amid Harley Davidson’s increasing sales problems resulting from a combination of pandemic-related issues and a lack of interest among younger consumers.

The Series 1 ebike is, to put it bluntly, very beautiful. The model features white tires contrasted with a dark, rather minimalist frame, a leather-like seat, and an overall classy appearance. This is Serial 1 Cycle Company’s first launch in the ebike market with plans to release the new model next spring.

As its name suggests, the Serial 1 eBicycle was designed as a tribute to the Serial Number 1 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a model released in the early 1900s with a very similar, though less trim and minimalist, bicycle-like design. Serial 1 Cycle Company’s brand director Aaron Frank explained:

When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever. Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson’s founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle.

Unfortunately, Harley Davidson hasn’t revealed any of the Serial 1 ebike’s specs at this time, meaning we don’t yet know what kind of power and range buyers can expect from the upcoming model. It is clear from the prototype image that the bike is belt-driven, that the motor is in the middle of the bike, and that the battery is hidden within the frame.

We’ve known for a while that Harley Davidson plans to release an electric bicycle, an evolution in its business that seems all but inevitable given the shift in market demands. Whereas older buyers largely saw motorcycles as something for recreation, a fun vehicle to be passionate about, younger buyers have different priorities — namely, they want a motorized machine that is, first and foremost, for transportation, not fun.