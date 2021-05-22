Hamilton returns to Broadway in Hollywood weeks earlier than planned

After an ‘intermission’ that lasted nearly a year, it has been announced that hit musical Hamilton will return to Broadway in Hollywood several weeks earlier than previously scheduled. With the new date, fans will be able to see the show at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre starting in mid-August.

Hamilton played at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood back in 2017 and was scheduled for another performance at the destination in March 2020. However, the pandemic announcement and societal shutdown the resulted meant production on the musical was paused for more than a year.

With the vaccination program underway and the US largely returning to normal, a number of shows are planning their eventual return to live audiences and Hamilton is among them.

The show was originally scheduled to arrive back at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in October but is now scheduled to kick off on August 17 several weeks earlier than anticipated, according to Deadline.

The Pantages Theatre will open at 100-percent capacity, according to its general manager Jeff Loeb. The theater is working with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on the plan to fully reopen; it’s unclear whether the venue will require customers to present proof of vaccination.

Fans interested in attending the show can purchase tickets for Hamilton on the Broadway in Hollywood website via Ticket Master starting at $75 USD per ticket. Tickets are listed for dates from August 17 through January 2, 2022.