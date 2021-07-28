Halo Infinite first multiplayer beta begins this weekend: Here’s when we’ll learn more

Just a few days ago, 343 Industries suggested that the first Halo Infinite multiplayer beta – which 343 refers to as a “technical alpha” – was coming up quickly. As it turns out, 343’s suggestion was right, and that first technical preview is happening this weekend. Emails have already been going out to Halo Insiders who have been selected to participate, so check your inbox to see if you’ve been selected (if you haven’t already).

Those emails confirm that the first Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview will be taking place from July 29th through August 1st. They also say that those selected will receive more information about how to participate, including instructions on how to download the pre-release build in the next few days.

Tomorrow, we're going live with the first look at #HaloInfinite's upcoming technical preview! Hear directly from the team about what's in store, and how you'll get in if you're selected. Wednesday, July 28th @ 2PM PT



— Halo (@Halo) July 27, 2021

Even before those emails go out, we’ll likely learn more about Halo Infinite‘s first technical preview by way of a 343 livestream that’s taking place later today. The stream will be going live at 2 PM PDT/5 PM EDT, and there will be two ways to watch. The first is through the Halo YouTube channel, but if YouTube isn’t your bag, you can also hop over to the Halo Twitch channel and soak in all the nonsense Twitch chat has to offer.

343 has already confirmed that this test will be a little different than what most are probably expecting when they hear the words “multiplayer technical alpha.” While participants will be teaming up with other players, they’ll be facing down teams of bots. Halo Infinite will be the first Halo game to feature bots, so it seems that 343 wants to put those through their paces before they allow players to face off against one another.

We’ll also be able to take a wide range of weapons for a spin and test out things like the battle pass UI. More details about this multiplayer technical alpha will be revealed later today, so stay tuned for more.