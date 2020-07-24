Halo Infinite devs quash rumors of multiplayer delay

Earlier today, rumors claiming that 343 Industries was planning to ship the multiplayer and campaign portions of Halo Infinite separately began circulating. The rumor seemingly stemmed from the fact that we didn’t see any multiplayer gameplay during yesterday’s Xbox Series X showcase, as the entire demo centered around one portion of the campaign.

The rumor didn’t seem particularly well-sourced when it started making the rounds today, but it got people talking nonetheless. It was somewhat easy to believe too, as 343 Industries and Microsoft have already announced Halo Infinite as a launch title for the Xbox Series X – with the COVID-19 pandemic almost certainly complicating some aspect of development, it wasn’t difficult to imagine that 343 wouldn’t have the entire game ready to go by the time the new console launches later this year.

Those of you who were worried that 343 and Microsoft would have to ship an incomplete game in Halo Infinite can breathe a sigh of relief. Multiple sources from 343 Industries have confirmed that Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer and campaign will be shipping alongside one another this year.

Nothing to see here folks, this is not true. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

The first person to confirm this was 343’s community director Brian Jarrard on Twitter. Following up on that, studio lead Chris Lee confirmed to media today that both components will be shipping together. “We definitely are going to be shipping multiplayer alongside campaign when we launch,” Lee said. “That is something that feels really important for players to have a full experience when Halo Infinite releases.”

So, there you have it: Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer will be live on day one, despite the fact that we haven’t really seen anything from it yet. We’ll likely learn plenty more about Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer in the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned for that.