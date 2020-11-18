Hades, Animal Crossing, The Last of Us Part 2 dominate 2020 Game Awards nominees

The 2020 Game Awards are coming up pretty quickly, and today Geoff Keighley announced all of the nominees up for awards during the event. The list of categories and their nominees is unsurprisingly long, and there are several games that are up for awards in a bunch of different categories. Unsurprisingly, the nominee list manages to include many of 2020’s biggest names, even some of the more controversial titles that were released throughout the year.

We’ll start with the biggest category of them all: Game of the Year. There are six titles up for Game of the Year this year, and it’s hard to argue against the list as it features DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Last of Us Part 2. Many of those games feature in a number of other categories as well, so it seems likely that all of these games will take home at least one award.

For instance, in addition to Game of the Year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up for Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer. On the other hand, Hades cleaned up with nominations, as it’s also up for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance (Logan Cunningham as Hades), Best Indie, and Best Action. The Last of Us Part 2 is nominated for many of the categories as well, as is Ghost of Tsushima.

Another category worth paying attention to is Best Ongoing Game, which includes Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and No Man’s Sky. There’s also Best Mobile Game, which has nominated Among Us, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Legends of Runeterra, and Pokemon Cafe Mix. Of course, there’s also the Games for Impact category, with the nominees for that one including If Found…, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Spiritfarer, Tell Me Why, and Through the Darkest of Times.

That really just scratches the surface of all the categories and nominees for the 2020 Game Awards – you can see all of the nominees and categories in the video embedded above. With the COVID-19 pandemic, The Game Awards will be a remote event this year, and you’ll be able to watch it on Twitch and YouTube on December 10th.