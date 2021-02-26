Gunther Werks will build 25 modernized 993-based Porsche Speedsters

A tuning house based in California called Gunther Werks has launched onto the custom car scene an incredibly attractive run of 993-generation Porsche 911 cars that are heavily customized. The vehicle is a modern interpretation of an extremely rare 993-based Speedster, and Gunther Werks will build 25 of the cars. The entire run is likely to sell out.

The customized cars put a hard stylized cover over the back of the 911 where the rear seats would typically reside. The tuner redesigned the front bumper, added new rear lights, and created a deck lid with an integrated spoiler. Most of the custom body panels are built using carbon fiber.

When the top was chopped off the car, rigidity was maintained using bracing under the body. Gunther Werks also added roll hoops behind the seats to protect the occupants of the vehicle in the event of a rollover accident. The company will build the car without a windshield for those willing to risk being hit in the face by bugs at speed.

Copious amounts of carbon fiber are used all around the vehicle, including on the interior with the floors, seat shells, and much of the dashboard manufactured using carbon fiber. The pedals were moved for a more ergonomic driving position. Power comes from a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six tuned for 435 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is paired up with a six-speed manual transmission for a traditional sports car feel. Those who decide to order the slick Speedster will get to work directly with the styling department to create their custom-designed car. One major mystery is pricing, with no mention of cost for the Speedster. However, the company previously designed a vehicle known as the 400R and that ride sold for $525,000 per unit. Presumably, the incredibly sexy Speedster will carry a similar price tag.