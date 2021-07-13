Google Whitechapel successor might use AMD graphics tech

One of the news that fans of Google’s Pixel phones are looking forward to is the company’s long-rumored self-designed processor. After Apple launched its M1 Silicon to many accolades, it seems only natural to suspect Google won’t be far behind. That might come in the form of “Whitechapel,” a.k.a. the GS101 (Google Silicon), which is already proving to be a mixed bag according to leaks. Those disappointed by rumors of the chip’s performance might want to look forward to the future instead, with a Google chip combining Samsung’s and AMD’s technologies.

Samsung is believed to be the one manufacturing the Whitechapel chip for Google, using its 5nm process to make an octa-core processor with Google’s specifications. Some might have been disappointed in hearing tips that Google is aiming to match not the Snapdragon 888 but the Snapdragon 870 instead. To make up for the discrepancy in raw performance, Google is expected to do what it does best and apply machine learning and AI to compensate.

Most users might not be able to notice the difference anyway, depending on how well Google implements the harmony between hardware and software. But for those still feeling a bit disappointed about specs and figures, Wccftech offers a ray of hope, at least for the next Google silicon. According to the site, Whitechapel’s successor could use AMD tech to boost the processor’s graphics performance.

This might not be that much of a surprise considering Samsung’s alleged involvement in Google’s own processor. Samsung is expected to announce a new Exynos SoC that incorporates AMD’s Radeon graphics IP. A Samsung-made Google processor with AMD graphics, however, is still a bit farther into the future, but it makes for an interesting possibility nonetheless.

The Google Whitechapel is expected to debut in the Pixel 6 Pro (or XL) coming later this year, and it will play a major role in the company’s holistic Android package. Having Google in control of the processor should make it easier for the company to develop and push updates to the silicon without having to go through Qualcomm’s or Samsung’s processes. This, in turn, could be the reason why it will be able to provide five years of software updates to the phone, as rumored earlier as well.