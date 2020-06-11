Google Stadia support added to a bunch of phones, OnePlus first

It probably isn’t controversial to say that Google Stadia doesn’t yet have the device support that it should. Up until today, the service was only available on a limited selection of Android devices, but now Google is rolling out a rather exciting change on that front. Not only is Stadia getting official support for a range of OnePlus devices, but we’re also seeing experimental support go live for a much wider range of Android phone.

First, let’s cover that OnePlus support. According to a new post on the Stadia community forums, the OnePlus 5/5T, 6/6T, 7/7T, 7/7T Pro, and 7/7T Pro 5G all officially support Stadia beginning today, following in the footsteps of the OnePlus 8/8 Pro. If you’ve got one of those phones in your pocket, you can download the Stadia app from the Google Play Store and start streaming some games.

Perhaps more exciting is the experimental support various Android phones are getting today. There’s no list of phones that are gaining this support, in short because there would likely be too many to list; Google simply says that any phone which can install the Stadia app can play games though the streaming service, even those which aren’t on the company’s list of officially supported devices.

Getting Stadia up and running isn’t quite as simple as downloading the app and logging in, though it is still fairly straightforward. Once you’ve got the app installed, open it up and then head into the Settings menu where you’ll tap the “Experiments” tab. From there, all you need to select is “Play on this device,” and then you should be good to go. Keep in mind that experimental support for these devices means that they may not work perfectly, so expect some bugs or glitches as you play.

Other features landing on Stadia this week include mobile touch controls that can be summoned by tapping the “try touch gamepad” button that appears when you boot up a game without a controller connected, along with a new custom resolution option for Chromecast Ultra devices. There are also a number of new games landing on Stadia Pro this month, so June is shaping up to be pretty big for Stadia users.