Google Stadia Pro January 2021 games arrive with Hotline Miami

If you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber, you can now grab the four free games released for January 2021, all of them available as long the player remains a subscriber. The lineup is decent, though not quite as exciting as some of the games gamers got through similar subscriptions with Sony and Microsoft.

Stadia Pro is Google’s premium subscription option for Stadia fans, offering access to ‘top-tier visual and audio quality,’ according to the company, as well as some exclusive discounts and the monthly free games. The free games are something of a perk to sweeten the deal.

Sony offers a similar monthly perk for its PlayStation Plus subscribers and similarly, Microsoft offers free monthly games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. For Stadia Pro subscribers, January 2021 brings four free titles: F1 2020, Hotline Miami, Figment, and Ary and the Secret of Seasons.

The lineup isn’t terribly exciting, but there is a bit of something there for most players. Hotline Miami is a top-down shooting game, whereas F1 2020 is, as its name suggests, a racing game. Figment, meanwhile, is an action-adventure game that revolves around music.

Finally, Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an action RPG game set in a fantasy world with magical abilities. Stadia Pro is available for $9.99/month after a free trial period. Subscribers can find all of the details on the January 2021 games, as well as titles recently added to the platform and more, here.