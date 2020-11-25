Google Fit Wear OS update comes just in time for the holidays

The holiday season is upon us, a season that is usually associated with rest, relaxation, and, more often than not, stuffing ourselves beyond capacity. While self-care is definitely important, part of that involves also taking care of physical fitness. Knowing that many health-conscious people will be fussing and fretting over their calories over the next few weeks, Google has started rolling out an update to Google Fit for Wear OS smartwatches that will make keeping track of your workouts actually take less work.

There is really only so much you can do and see on a tiny smartwatch screen and the challenge has always been to cram as much information as possible without overdoing it. The latest Google Fit on Wear OS update does exactly that, providing information you can quickly digest at a glance while keeping additional data just a swipe away.

Workout metrics like distance covered, calories burned, and heart rate are, for example, accessible on just two screens. But since most people like to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks during workouts, media controls are also just a swipe away for quick and easy access without breaking a sweat, figuratively, of course.

Keeping track of workouts isn’t always just a matter of looking at your stats but also about defining and reaching goals. You can now do that from your wrist and even celebrated when you do achieve that milestone. Google Fit will also remind you to take a literal breather to make sure you aren’t always running on adrenaline throughout the day.

To make sure you don’t get interrupted when you accidentally tap your smartwatch and end your session, you can now also enable Touch Lock directly from your workout screen. You can still press hardware buttons, hopefully not accidentally. Google notes that for this particular feature, the smartwatch must also be running on the latest Wear OS H MR2 version as well.