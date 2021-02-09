Google Fi VPN gets some big upgrades on Android with iPhone launch inbound

Today Google announced a number of updates to its Google Fi phone service. The biggest updates revolve around Google Fi’s built-in VPN, which is now moving out of beta on Android after Google has made some performance improvements. It sounds like the VPN slowed internet speeds too much for beta testers, so after making some changes on that front and promising a “faster, stronger connection” when using apps and services, Google is launching the VPN to all Android users.

Not only that, but Google will also be bringing Fi’s VPN to iPhone users as well. The catch here is that iPhone users have a while longer to wait – while the VPN is available to all Android users apparently beginning today, iPhone users will have to wait for spring before they get to use the VPN themselves.

Google is also launching a new privacy and security hub that’s accessible through the Fi app. The hub is only available to Android users for now, but this is where you can turn on a number of privacy settings like the VPN and get a rundown of what those settings protect against. Presumably, the privacy and security hub will launch on iPhone when Google Fi’s VPN arrives, but Google didn’t confirm anything along those lines today.

Google also took today’s announcement as an opportunity to remind potential subscribers that Fi can block suspected spam calls in general or block specific numbers outright. Fi also has some built-in SIM swapping protection that can be made even stronger with two-factor authentication, and it sounds like all of these settings can be managed in the new security hub.

So, Google Fi’s VPN is getting some big upgrades today, and it sounds like it won’t be much longer until that VPN is in the hands of iPhone users as well. Android users can turn on Fi’s VPN in the service’s security hub beginning today, and we’ll let you know when Google shares more details about the VPN rollout on iPhone.