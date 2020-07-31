Google Assistant Smart Displays can now play audiovisual games

They may look like tablets but they are definitely not as versatile as tablets. Smart displays, that breed of devices that slap a screen on a smart speaker, are mostly designed for giving visual feedback to otherwise spoken responses from a digital assistant, though some can indeed play videos or even be used for video calls. There’s definitely a lot of room for expanding its capabilities while still sticking to its core philosophy. It turns out, that core philosophy is perfect for some games you can play with the family in the living room.

People are spending more time at home these days but media often portrays it as family members spending time in the silos of their room or home offices. Everything seems to revolve around working from home, entertaining yourself, or keeping in touch with people other than the ones living under the same roof. Just as tech is empowering these activities, it can also empower activities that can help families and friends bond at home.

Smart speakers powered by Google Assistant have supported playing voice-based games as soon as they launched in the market. Smart displays take that to a new level by adding some visual flair and feedback to games. This opens up more types of games that would otherwise be impossible with something like a Nest speaker only.

For example, how would you even play “Guess the Drawing” with a screen-less smart speaker, something that feels almost natural with a Smart Display like the Nest Hub. You can even host your own version of Jeopardy! and Who Wants to be a Millionaire at home. If you’re really a word-game die-hard, Puzzle of the Day and MadLibs promise to bring brain exercises and hilarity to your living room.

Of course, these games are all still voice-based rather than touch-controlled, making them a better fit for group play. Google says this is just the tip of the iceberg with more games coming soon. And all you need to do is say the magic words, “Hey Google, Let’s Play a Game!”