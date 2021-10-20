God of War is the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC

Today we learned that God of War (2018) will be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC release. Sony announced not only the PC port of God of War today, but also the release date for the game, revealing it will be launching on Steam early next year. God of War is just the latest in a string of PlayStation exclusives that have made the jump to PC, and it’s arguably the biggest PlayStation franchise to be confirmed for a PC release thus far.

Sony announced today that God of War will be landing on PC on January 14th, 2022 – just about three months from today. In addition, the PC version of God of War will ship with several enhancements for the platform, including support for 4K resolution and unlocked framerates.

“Our PC version includes a wide range of graphical presets and options so you can fine-tune your visual experience based on your setup,” Sony wrote on the PlayStation Blog today. “From higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections to enhancements to the ambient occlusion pipeline with GTAO and SSDO – God of War on the PC can create striking visual quality unique to the platform.”

Sony also confirmed that God of War will support NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex, along with 21:9 widescreen support. God of War can be played using the DualShock 4, DualSense, or other Windows-compatible gamepads, but for the keyboard and mouse faithful, we’ll also have fully customizable keybindings, which is always nice to hear.

A Steam listing for the game is already live, but unfortunately for us, it doesn’t list full specifications for God of War just yet. We do know that it will require 80GB of hard drive space and DirectX 11, but minimum and recommended CPUs and GPUs are merely listed as “coming soon.” Sony tells us that it will reveal more about the PC port of God of War as we get closer to the release date, so we’ll let you know when the complete spec lists are revealed.