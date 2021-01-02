GM to show off electrified vehicles at CES 2021

CES 2021 is going to be very different from past years. Rather than hordes of technology fans and journalists showing up in Las Vegas in person, the entire event will be held online. A new report has surfaced that General Motors CEO Mary Barra will give the opening keynote address on January 12 for the show. During her keynote, she will reportedly provide a peek at coming electric vehicles.

Like many automakers, GM is very keen to become a significant player in the electric vehicle market. Barra is expected to explain why electrification is necessary to address both environmental and societal changes during her keynote. Sources cited by Bloomberg say that Barra will explain how GM is ready to play a central role in electrification.

One of the GM concept vehicles that will reportedly be unveiled at CES is a plug-in Chevrolet pickup. It’s unclear if that pickup will be a plug-in hybrid or fully electric. GM will also be showing off electrified Cadillac models and electric vehicles for its other brands. GM President Mark Reuss also speak at CES about the automaker’s electric vehicle strategy.

Electrified pickups are a big deal for automakers like GM and Ford. Ford is already talking up its plug-in hybrid F-150 pickup and has plans for a fully-electric truck. Tesla also has the Cybertruck that will launch in the coming months. It’s unclear if the GM electric truck concept will be Silverado branded.

Electrification is a big deal, even though most auto buyers aren’t ready for EVs. The US still has a big problem with its charging infrastructure. Few businesses, apartments, and homes have chargers available. Charging is a particularly difficult issue for those who live in rented houses or apartments.