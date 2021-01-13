Gigabyte new AORUS, AERO laptops flaunt GeForce RTX 30 graphics

CES is always a time to reveal new products and even the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t powerful enough to stop that. It has been a big day for computing, especially laptops, at today’s virtual version of the annual event and an even bigger day for NVIDIA. The graphics tech giant just announced laptop versions of its GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and, unsurprisingly, that came with a flood of new laptops bearing them. Not to be left behind, computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte has revealed new models across its AORUS and AERO lines, all of them with a bent towards gaming and multimedia creation.

NVIDIA’s latest laptop-class GPUs promise the usual upgrades and performance, especially when it comes to video memory, now up to 16GB supported, as well as frame rates. The latter, specifically, gets enabled in some games that specifically target the GeForce RTX 30 series. For some consumers, however, the real pull of the GPU generation is the price savings they offer compared to the GeForce RTX 20 before it.

Capitalizing on that intersection of power and price, Gigabyte is announcing three new AORUS laptops designed specially to meet the needs of discerning gamers. The largest AORUS 17G will probably be the most interesting with its 300Hz refresh rate, though that still falls behind the new ASUS ROG Strix’s 360Hz boast. Both the AORUS 15G and 15P support up to 240Hz rates, though.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series isn’t just for gaming, though and the new Gigabyte AERO laptops try to address the other side of that coin. Trading in those high screen refresh rates for portability, the AERO 17 and AERO 15 are designed to cater more toward the productivity and creativity crowd, putting the powerful GPUs to work in creating and consuming rich media content.

Unfortunately, Gigabyte’s announcement leaves out the important detail about pricing and availability. It may have more to share on January 26 when it details its GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops’ specs and, hopefully, pricing.