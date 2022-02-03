Ghostwire: Tokyo release date confirmed in new gameplay deep dive

Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s release date was confirmed in a presentation today, which included a deep dive into the title’s gameplay. Originally slated to release in fall 2021, Tango Gameworks announced the game had been delayed last summer. At the time, the company had only told us that it planned to launch Ghostwire: Tokyo in early 2022, but now we finally have a concrete launch date.

Tango Gameworks/Bethesda

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25th, 2022. The game will have some stiff competition not just in March – which will see the launch of games like Gran Turismo 7 and Triangle Strategy early on – but also on that specific day. Ghostwire: Tokyo shares its March 25th release date with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the latest game in the Borderlands series from Gearbox, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch.

Today’s gameplay deep dive showed off some lengthy combat segments in which we see the player’s character fighting otherworldly invaders called the Visitors. These battles involve supernatural abilities called Ethereal Weaving, as well as more conventional weapons like talismans and a bow and arrow. Players can use Ethereal Weaving to launch attacks with air, water, and fire, block attacks from enemies, and traverse the world. Ultimately, players will need to explore Tokyo to cleanse corrupted Torii Gates and rescue the untethered souls of those who disappeared in order to save the city from this invasion.

Though Microsoft owns Bethesda and, by extension, Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo has remained a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5. We saw something similar happen with Arkane’s Deathloop last year, and sure enough, today’s gameplay deep dive tells us that Ghostwire: Tokyo won’t be available on other consoles until “at least 3/25/23.”

It would seem, then, that Ghostwire: Tokyo will be a PS5 console exclusive for at least a year, so Xbox owners (and possibly even Switch owners, given Bethesda’s past involvement with the platform) will have to wait quite a while before they get their hands on this one.

Bethesda and Sony also announced an early access period for Ghostwire: Tokyo today. Those who pre-order Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition will get to play the game a few days early, starting on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022. According to the YouTube description on today’s livestream, the Deluxe Edition includes a Shinobi Outfit, the Kunai Weapon, and the Streetwear Fashion Pack.

However, the early access perk is only available on PS5, so those who pre-order on PC will still have to wait until March 25th to play. We’ll have additional Ghostwire: Tokyo coverage in the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned for more.