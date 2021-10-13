Ghost Recon Frontline closed test delayed at the last minute

Ghost Recon Frontline was revealed earlier this month, and in the days since then, the game has received significant blowback from fans. Ubisoft apparently planned to hit the ground running with Frontline, announcing a closed technical test for October 14th – barely more than a week after the game was announced on October 5th. However, it seems the controversy with fans has forced Ubisoft to delay that technical test for Frontline at the last minute, with no word on when it might happen in the future.

In a Twitter post today, Ubisoft announced that it has delayed the closed technical test for Frontline, but failed to give a new kick-off date for it. “We have decided it is best to postpone the Closed Test for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline,” the tweet reads. “The development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible. We’ll share details on the new date for the Closed Test as soon as we can. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

We have an important message regarding Ghost Recon Frontline's Closed Test. pic.twitter.com/ne1VgOLMJF — GRFrontline (@GRFrontline) October 13, 2021

That tweet is nearly devoid of specific details about this decision. One has to wonder if this technical test is going to happen at all given the adverse reaction Frontline‘s reveal prompted in the Ghost Recon fanbase. With no new date announced in today’s tweet, Ubisoft may be trying to let these heated opinions cool off a bit before launching the test.

It isn’t a shock that longtime Ghost Recon fans are frustrated by the announcement of Frontline. Ghost Recon Frontline seems to draw heavily from battle royale games, which is a genre Ubisoft has been leaning into a lot recently. The fast-paced Frontline almost feels at odds with the Ghost Recon series as a whole, and fans have voiced their discontent about the direction of the series.

We’ll see what Ubisoft announces from here, but for now, at least, this Frontline technical test is not going to happen as planned. If Ubisoft announces a new date, we’ll let you know, so stay tuned for more.