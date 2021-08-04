Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer mode is getting a standalone release

It looks like it’s going to be a big couple of months for Ghost of Tsushima fans. Not only are we getting Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 on August 20th, but today Sucker Punch announced that Legends, the multiplayer game mode that was added to Ghost of Tsushima last year, is getting a standalone release. The standalone release will be coming down the pipeline shortly after the Director’s Cut lands later this month.

The standalone release isn’t the only new thing coming to Legends. In a post to the PlayStation Blog today, Sucker Punch senior game designer Darren Bridges revealed that a new mode called Rivals is coming to Legends as well. Rivals will pit two teams of two players against each other, but the goal here will be defeating more waves of enemies than the opposing team. As players defeat enemies, they’ll earn Magatama that can be used to purchase debuffs for the players on the opposing team.

Spending Magatama will unlock Final Stand waves, and the first team to complete those waves wins the match. All in all, it sounds like an interesting competitive mode, but that’s not the only new thing heading to Legends. The multiplayer mode will also be getting a Gear Mastery system that will allow players with 110-level gear to participate in Mastery Challenges to upgrade that gear to level 120 and grant additional perk slots.

Rivals and the Gear Mastery system will be going live on September 3rd, which is the same day that the standalone version of Legends launches. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be launching on the PlayStation Store at a $19.99 price point, and it will feature all the same content that’s available in the multiplayer mode that’s attached to Ghost of Tsushima proper (save for some cosmetics that are unlocked in the single-player story).

Those who purchase the standalone version of Legends will be able to upgrade to the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $40. Sucker Punch also says that it will be delivering weekly updates to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends from September 10th to October 1st, so fans of this multiplayer mode have a lot to look forward to.