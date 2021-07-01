Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut confirmed for both PS4 and PS5

After leaks indicated that an enhanced version of Ghost of Tsushima was on the way, today Sony confirmed it. The company officially announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut today, a new version of the game that appears to be a cross between an enhanced edition and a PS5 upgrade. While there are new features on the way for PS5 players, those who haven’t upgraded from PS4 will be getting the Director’s Cut content as well.

First and foremost, the Director’s Cut adds a new expansion to the game set on Iki Island, which was also invaded by the Mongolians during the period that Ghost of Tsushima is set in. While Sucker Punch says that full details about the Iki Island content will be coming later, the studio did confirm today that it will include “a whole new story and new characters,” along with “brand new environments to explore, new armor for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and much more.” There will also be new trophies associated with the Iki Island content available on both PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 players will be getting some new features specific to their platform. We’ll see support for the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, along with 4K resolution modes and 60 FPS targets. Load times will also be improved, and the game will offer lip sync for the Japanese voice-over as well. Unfortunately, it seems that Japanese lip sync will only be available in the PS5 version, which is down to “the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real-time.”

If you’re starting fresh, the Director’s Cut content will be available starting at the beginning of Act 2 in the base game, though PS4 players will also be able to transfer their saves over to the PS5 version. In addition, all players, regardless of whether or not they buy the Director’s Cut, will get a patch with new accessibility options, controller layouts, and a new game mode for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will cost $59.99 on PlayStation 4 and $69.99 on PS5. Those who already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $19.99. It should be noted that this upgrade is separate from the PS5 upgrade, which will cost a further $9.99 if you already own the Director’s Cut on PS4 or $29.99 if you’re upgrading from Ghost of Tsushima to the Director’s Cut on PS5. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is out on August 20th.