Genesis reveals new Gran Turismo race car concepts

One of the most iconic racing games ever made is the PlayStation exclusive Gran Turismo. That game has been around for decades, and in recent years, many automakers have taken to designing digital concepts just for the game. Over the weekend, Genesis revealed three concept vehicles developed in collaboration with the team behind the Gran Turismo video game series.

The automaker also says that the designs showcase its motorsport intent with the unveiling of the Genesis G70 GR4 Gran Turismo. The vehicle reimagines the Genesis G70 sport sedan for competition. Genesis’ SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design, says the automaker is presenting the vehicle and others while exploring the brand’s entry into motorsports.

Also revealed along with the G70 GR4 GT were the GR3 and three other possible designs for future Vision Gran Turismo Concept. The concept designs include the GR1 Alpha_DB that Genesis says is meant to test limits of aerodynamics and speed.

Another digital concept is the GR1 Bravo_GB, while the last of the three is the GR1 Charlie_ET. While Genesis is hinting at the possible launch of a racing car, it hasn’t confirmed any of the digital concepts revealed are the actual racing car.

Genesis also did not comment on what racing series it might be targeting with any potential future production racecars. The automaker used augmented reality and virtual reality to allow customers to preview the racecar designs. It’s unclear when or if playable versions of the cars will turn up in the Gran Turismo video game. Earlier this year, we talked a bit about the 2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition offered in RWD or AWD with a V-6 engine. Pricing was unannounced at the time, but the past generation G70 started at over $37,000.