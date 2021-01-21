GameStop PS5, Xbox Series X restock announced, but there’s a huge catch

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, then you might like to know that GameStop is planning to restock both consoles on its website today. As with most restocks, GameStop says that this one is very limited in scope, so obviously, we should expect consoles to sell out quickly. Those who are trying to secure a Nintendo Switch will also want to check out GameStop later today, as those consoles will be back in stock as well.

There are a couple of caveats to go along with this announcement, though. First off, GameStop hasn’t revealed the time that these consoles will be available, only saying that it’ll announce when they go live on its Twitter account. So, if you’re trying to snag one of these machines, it’s a good idea to follow the GameStop Twitter account (which you can get to by clicking on the tweet embedded below) and turn on post notifications.

❗Heads up❗– A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE. We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKl — GameStop (@GameStop) January 20, 2021

The second caveat is that these consoles will only be available in bundles, which isn’t anything surprising for GameStop. We often see the company bundle in-demand hardware with games and extra controllers as a way of dissuading resellers and bots from purchasing all of the available stock, as GameStop’s return policy typically forbids customers from returning only some parts of a bundle.

The good news is that GameStop’s bundles are fairly priced for what you’re getting, but of course, the downside is that you might be stuck with games or extra controllers that you didn’t want or need. The decision to only sell these consoles as bundles also prices them outside of some budgets, particularly when people were looking to only buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X and nothing else.

In any case, if you don’t mind paying extra for a bundle, today might be a good chance to snag a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch. Keep an eye on GameStop’s Twitter for the announcement that these bundles have gone live, and we’ll keep you posted about future restocks for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at other retailers.