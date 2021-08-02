Galaxy Z Fold 3 price leak could dash hopes

Based on leaks so far, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sounds like the pinnacle of Samsung’s foldable device dreams. In addition to high-end specs by normal smartphone standards, the foldable phone is expected to showcase the latest and greatest Samsung mobile technologies. One naturally expects this phone will cost more than its predecessors, but consistent insider tips give hope that Samsung would find a way to give it a more affordable price tag. A new leak revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s European price, however, begs to differ.

Among other things, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected with at least two or three innovations never before seen in a foldable phone. At the top of that list is the custom S Pen that the company just acknowledged. The phone is also expected to have an official water-resistance rating, a first for foldables. There’s still some doubt that the foldable phone would also bear Samsung’s first under-display camera, but that could very well be the case.

Early in the leak cycle for the foldable phones, it was already established that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would cost considerably less than last year’s model, by as much as 20% less. Tipster @_snoopytech_, however, got hold of some prices from a European retailer that suggests otherwise. The 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will allegedly cost 2,009 EUR ($2,390), while the 512GB model will go for 2,099 EUR ($2,490).

Those are definitely higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, regardless of currency conversion. The retailer’s pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is more in line with the expectations set by earlier rumors. The 128GB model is priced at 1,029 EUR ($1,220) and the 256GB configuration gets a 1,109 EUR ($1,320) price tag.

Of course, a single retailer’s prices don’t make these figures true. At the same time, rumors and tips about lower figures for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are equally unofficial, even if corroborated repeatedly. Hopefully, Samsung has figured out an acceptable pricing scheme for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, unless it becomes DOA because even fewer people will be able to afford it.