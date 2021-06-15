Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Unpacked gets another date leak

Samsung definitely has a lot of devices coming that will compete for consumers’ attention and wallets, but it seems that sources can’t agree on when they will actually debut. The most that leaks could agree on is “some time in August,” which might not be enough time for some to prepare their finances. The latest word from the South Korean market seems to push forward a more believable theory for the next Unpacked 2021 that will unveil Samsung’s next batch of mobile products. Unfortunately, one of those might not arrive as soon as the others.

Some put an August 3 date on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, while others say August 27. Those two dates might actually be correct but in slightly different ways. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Samsung will unveil the devices in the early half of August and then make them available for purchase before the end of the month.

More specifically, there is a chance that the August 3 date for Unpacked was close to correct but, since Samsung often does its unpacking on a Friday, an August 6 date is more likely. Even so, August 13 is also a probable date, according to the report. Either way, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch on August 27.

The foldable phones won’t be alone on the stage, though. It will be accompanied by accessories such as the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The last two will be of particular interest since they are expected to run Wear OS rather than Samsung’s Tizen.

The Galaxy S21 FE will also be sharing the spotlight, but its story will play out differently. Instead of launching in late August, Samsung has reportedly delayed the smartphone’s launch to Fall, probably sometime in September. Part of the reason was to give more attention to the two new foldable phones, but the shortage of chips, particularly the Snapdragon 888, reportedly also played a role in that decision.