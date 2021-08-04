Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 prices for India sound more promising

It’s just a week away, but it seems that the rather positive image that Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumors have been painting may have hit a snag. Yes, the third-gen foldable phone and tablet in one might still have some of the newest technologies and innovations that the phone maker has to offer, but it might also come with a matching price tag. Some leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s price isn’t matching up to earlier rumors, but this latest one adds a bit of hope, even if small.

Very early on, sources claimed that this year’s foldable Samsung phones would cost less than their predecessors. It does sound too good to be true but may also make some business sense. In order for Samsung to build a foldable device kingdom, it needs to do whatever it takes to put these phones in people’s hands, particularly by making them more affordable.

Previous figures coming from South Korea try to corroborate those insider tips, but retailers in other parts of the world seem to tell a different story. One retailer from Europe, in particular, put the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at around 2,009 EUR for the base 256GB model, higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

91mobiles, however, counters that a bit with its own information about prices for India. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to cost around 135,000 INR ($1,820), while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is around 80,000 INR ($1,080). The Galaxy Z Flip 3 price does match earlier rumors, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is at least on the same boat as last year’s model.

Of course, different markets price their devices differently, and direct currency conversions don’t work out in practice. It won’t take long to finally find out the real deal, including literal deals to bring the price down, but, hopefully, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t be substantially more expensive than its forebear.