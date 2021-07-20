Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch date reportedly still undecided

It seems that everything is set for Samsung’s big event next month. Almost all the details about the two stars of that Unpacked show have already been leaked, including their prices. Although it’s still unofficial, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to debut to the public on August 11. All that’s left is knowing when it will actually be available in the market, but based on rumors in South Korea, the company is considering delaying that launch by at least a week.

To be clear, the next Unpacked 2021 will still happen on August 11, at least according to multiple sources. That’s the day when Samsung will announce what it has in store for customers of its many product lines, but it won’t be the day when they will become available for purchase. What seems to still be in discussion is when those devices, particularly the two foldable phones, will actually ship and be found in retail channels.

Timing is everything, especially for product launches. There’s only a small window of opportunity for companies to hit the perfect timing for a launch to meet sales targets. In Samsung’s case, it’s debating whether to launch on August 20 or delay it to August 27.

There are a few things going in favor of a delay. The company believes that the resurgence of COVID-19 cases could affect consumers’ outlook and confidence in buying a comparatively more expensive device. A delay also means a longer pre-order period, which could prove to be beneficial to sales if pre-order figures are high.

On the other hand, poor pre-order performance during a prolonged period could also be damaging to sales. A later date could also put the Samsung foldables too close to the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Needless to say, we might not know which of the two dates Samsung has chosen until a little closer to Unpacked 2021.