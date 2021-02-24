Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G get a 100-day trial offer

Most people are probably intrigued by foldable phones, even if they’re not really sure they’ll have any practical use for them. Even those that do think they can justify the expensive purchase might still be unsure whether reality will match expectations. To help people get used to the idea of foldable phones, Samsung is making a rather bold and brave proposition, giving buyers the option to return the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 5G within three months if they change their minds.

Depending on where you buy it, some retailers including Samsung itself have return policies that range from a few days to at most two weeks. That’s mostly in place to cover any defects or problems encountered in the first few days of use, not for testing whether the devices are all they’re advertised to be. Considering the price and trust that Samsung is asking for with these foldable devices, that might not be enough.

Samsung is now offering a 100-day trial period exactly for that purpose. The catch, however, is that you have to actually pay for the whole thing anyway. This is more like a safety net in case you do change your mind but it’s a rather fragile safety net at that. After all, those return policies probably require that the devices still be in mint condition, which might be a bit difficult where flexible screens are involved.

The offer also includes other perks like a $550 instant trade-in credit and $200 credit towards accessories. This seemingly generous offer, however, is available only if you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 5G from Samsung’s online store. It’s also available for a limited time only, up to April 1, in fact.

This trial offer hints at Samsung’s confidence and ambition for its foldable phones. The manufacturer is expected to launch more models this year, including a Galaxy Z Fold 3 that may finally bring S Pen support to the foldable line.