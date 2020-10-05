Galaxy Z Fold 2 durability test brings some good news

Foldable phones are starting to become less spectacular and less novel even just a year after they first debuted. Consumers are now focusing more on the practicality of these devices, whether they are worth the $1,500 to $2,000 price tags they’re asking for, especially in light of their seemingly fragile constitutions. Samsung has, of course, been praising the increased durability of the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 but there’s nothing like a JerryRigEverythng test to truly bring that to light.

The first Galaxy Fold, no Z, quickly broke from two assaults. One was the flimsy film of plastic that barely protected the sensitive flexible screen underneath. It also died after sand and dust easily got through the hinges and destroyed it from the inside.

Samsung addressed those in the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold but it claims to have stepped up the game with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. YouTuber Zack Nelson discovers not one but two layers of “do not remove” plastic protecting the glass. While the plastic is still get scratched by fingernails, they, fortunately, do effectively protect the display, allowing it to continue functioning despite the poking.

Even better is the new hinge that does keep sand and dirt out, preventing the phone from breaking from such an accident. The hinge is also strong enough to keep the phone from bending completely the wrong way and breaking in half. Not like you’ll accidentally put it in your back pocket unfolded, but accidents do happen.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news as the fingerprint sensor is easily damaged and foiled by dirt, making its most secure biometric practically useless. Other than that, though, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 seems to at least offer more promise in this particular area, making it a better $2,000 investment than its predecessor.