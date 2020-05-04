Galaxy Z Flip DxOMark score is unflattering but not unexpected

The Galaxy Z Flip’s raison d’être is obviously its foldable screen. In addition to having an extremely pocketable phone, however, Samsung has been advertising the clamshell’s possibilities in mobile photography, allowing for angles and views that would be difficult for rigid rectangular blocks. Of course, all of that flexibility would be moot if the Galaxy Z Flip’s cameras are terrible. Fortunately, they’re not. Unfortunately, they may not be that great either.

The Galaxy Z Flip only has two main cameras, both 12 megapixels but one with an ultra-wide lens. It’s pretty clear that Samsung didn’t invest much in the cameras of this $1,400 phone but some manufacturers like Google and Apple have been able to pull off wonders with less. DxOMark tested if Samsung’s second foldable does rise up to the challenge and the results are not exactly surprising.

The site notes that the camera’s performance is respectable in general, producing accurate exposures and white balance, in general. The ultra-wide camera was also noted to be quite impressive with its focal length which is actually wider than most phones in the market.

On the downside, the Galaxy Z Flip’s cameras falter a bit when it comes to low-light and night-time photography. Details are also on the low side, unsurprising given the sensor. Video recording also has trouble keeping stabilization from degrading when indoors and the dynamic range is significantly narrower than with still shots.

With an average score of 105, the Galaxy Z Flip lands in the middle of DxOMark’s list, below some 2018 high-end flagships. Considering the hardware it packs, it’s not that surprising but some will naturally expect a lot more from such an expensive phone. Suffice it to say, you won’t be buying the Galaxy Z Flip for its cameras.